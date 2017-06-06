Rand Paul’s Office Disputes Graham’s Assertion He’s A ‘No’ On Healthcare Bill

GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s office is disputing South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s assertion that the Kentucky Republican is “irretrievably gone” on the Senate healthcare bill.

Graham said he believed that Paul was and would remain a “no” on the legislation — which has not yet been completed — citing language on refundable tax credits as a sticking point.

“We’re stuck. We can’t get there from here,” Graham told reporters. “I’m very leery of a healthcare bill passing the Senate that can get through the House. We’ve already lost Rand Paul, so we’re down to 51.”

Paul’s office said that Graham shouldn’t speak on behalf of the senator, as he is hopeful that Senate Republicans will come to an agreement on repeal-and-replacement legislation.

“While we do have a press assistant opening in the Communications Department, Senator Graham has not applied and should not make public statements on behalf of Senator Rand Paul,” Paul’a Communications Director Sergio Gor told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “Senator Paul remains optimistic the bill can be improved in the days ahead and is keeping an open mind.”

Senate GOP leadership is hoping to pass their Obamacare repeal bill before they break for their August recess.

Graham is one of several Republican lawmakers in the upper chamber that have expressed skepticism that healthcare reform will happen this year. Both North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake have said they think the timeline might be overly optimistic.

