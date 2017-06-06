Trump’s Approval Rating Higher Than Bill Clinton’s At Same Point In Term

President Donald Trump’s present job approval rating is right above former President Bill Clinton at the same time in his term, Newsweek reports.

The RealClearPolitics average had Trump at 39.8 percent on Tuesday. While some will say the numbers are not spectacular, Clinton’s job approval rating for day 138 was 37.8 percent.

However, Trump’s disapproval rating was also higher than Clinton’s, 57 percent compared to 49 percent.

During this time in his term, Clinton was already dealing with plenty of troubles, including the White House travel office firings and a sluggish economy.

However, by June of 1993, Clinton’s numbers went upward toward the mid-40s and he left office with a 66 percent job approval rating.

Trump has been juggling the Russia investigation and the stalling of his legislative agenda.

National Public Radio notes that Gallup shows, “Trump’s approval rating is 5 points lower than it was when he took office. Compared with that, other presidents’ approval ratings in their first four months have fallen by more — often, much more — than those once they took office.”

