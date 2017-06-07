Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) brutally suspended Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) from speaking during the Senate Intel hearing when she refused to let assistant attorney general Rod Rosenstein answer any questions.

Rosenstein was trying to explain why special counsel Robert Mueller cannot be fired by the president when Harris cut him off.

“Sir, if I may, the greater assurance is not that you and I believe in Mueller’s integrity…it is that you would put in writing an indication based on your authority as the acting attorney general that he was full independence,” she said.

Rosenstein looked annoyed during her entire question, and started to respond, “He has the full independence as authorized by those regulations,” before Harris stopped him again.

Burr wasn’t interested in allowing Harris to continue to interrupt the witnesses and cut off her speaking time so Rosenstein could finish his response.

“The Senator will suspend. The Chair is going to exercise his right to allow the witness to answer the question,” Burr said to eye rolls from Harris. “The committee is on notice to provide the witnesses the courtesy, which has not been extended all the way across, extend the courtesy for questions to get answered.”

“Mr. Chairman, respectfully, I would like to point out that this witness…” Harris started yet again.

“Mr. Rosenstein, will you…the Senator will suspend. Mr. Rosenstein would you like to fully answer the question?” Burr offered.

WATCH:

Rosenstein looked relieved to finally have speaking time, and responded, “the truth is, I have a lot of experience with these issues and I could speak for a very long time about it.”

