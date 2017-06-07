‘Too Much’: Majority Of Voters Want The President Off Twitter

A narrow majority of Republican voters want President Donald Trump to hand over control of his Twitter account to members of his communications staff, according to a poll published Wednesday.

Fifty-three percent of right-leaning voters say that Trump tweets “too much,” according to the Morning Consult published Wednesday. Republicans were slightly more approving of Trump’s Twitter behavior than the general population, however, as 69 percent of all registered voters say that the president tweets too much. Only 23 percent of voters said that his tweets were beneficial.

The president acknowledged the pressure to curb his Twitter use in a series of tweets Tuesday, although he appeared to blame the push as a result of the mainstream media.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

The president appeared to double down on his Twitter usage when White House officials announced that Trump plans to live tweet former FBI Director James Comey Senate hearing Thursday. Trump disbanded the traditional “war room” setting with top aides and advisors in favor his own personal use of his Twitter account.

Morning Consult polled 1,999 registered voters and ran from June 1 through June 2. The poll carried a margin of error of 2 percentage points in either direction.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].