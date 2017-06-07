Trump Had ‘Other Concerns’ About Flynn Aside From Misleading Pence

President Donald Trump had “other concerns” about former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, aside from his misleading of Vice President Mike Pence, according to former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump expressed these “other concerns” to Comey during a meeting in the Oval Office on Feb. 14, according to Comey’s prepared statement for the Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I want to talk about Mike Flynn,” said Trump, according to Comey. Flynn had resigned the previous day.

Trump reportedly defended Flynn’s discussions with the Russians, but explained to Comey that he had to be removed due to his misleading of Vice President Mike Flynn regarding the nature of those conversations.

“He added that he had other concerns about Flynn, which he did not then specify,” said Comey’s statement.

Those concerns are unclear.

Trump reportedly asked Comey to let go the of the Flynn issue. Comey did not say he would, only stating that Flynnn was “a good guy.”

Comey stated that he had a “positive experience” while dealing with Flynn during the former national security adviser’s tenure as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Comey will publicly testify before the committee on Thursday morning.

Follow Russ Read on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].