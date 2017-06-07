Politics
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Waters: Women Don’t Want To Be Alone With Trump

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
4:40 PM 06/07/2017

When Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) isn’t calling for President Trump’s impeachment, she’s slamming his alleged mistreatment of women.

According to reports, former FBI Director James Comey told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he didn’t want to be left alone with Donald Trump.

“So Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn’t want to be alone with Trump,” Waters tweeted.

Her hot take?

“Women across the country can relate.”

Waters’ aggressiveness toward the president has led her supporters to affectionately dub her “Auntie Maxine.”

Waters has been calling for Trump’s impeachment over alleged obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. Last week, she clashed with a constituent who supports Trump, telling the constituent, ““your president is a dishonorable lying man.” (VIDEO: Maxine Waters Clashes With Pro-Trump Constituent)

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, James Comey, Maxine Waters
  Show comments