When Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) isn’t calling for President Trump’s impeachment, she’s slamming his alleged mistreatment of women.

According to reports, former FBI Director James Comey told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he didn’t want to be left alone with Donald Trump.

“So Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn’t want to be alone with Trump,” Waters tweeted.

Her hot take?

“Women across the country can relate.”

Waters’ aggressiveness toward the president has led her supporters to affectionately dub her “Auntie Maxine.”

Waters has been calling for Trump’s impeachment over alleged obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. Last week, she clashed with a constituent who supports Trump, telling the constituent, ““your president is a dishonorable lying man.” (VIDEO: Maxine Waters Clashes With Pro-Trump Constituent)

