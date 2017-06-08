Former FBI Director James Comey admitted Thursday that he leaked information to the press about President Trump, despite saying “leaks are always bad” during his last public testimony in May.

On May 3, Comey told Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley that White House leaks were becoming a significant problem.

“You testified before the House Intelligence Committee that a lot of classified matters have ended up in the media recently…is there an investigation of any leaks of classified information relating to Mr. Trump or his associates?” Grassley asked.

“I don’t want to — I don’t want to answer that question, senator, for reasons I think you know. There have been a variety of leaks — well, leaks are always a problem, but especially in the last three to six months,” Comey responded.

Yet during Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate Intel committee Thursday, he admitted that he had leaked documents through a friend.

“The President tweeted on Friday after I got fired that I better hope that there is not tapes,” Comey recalled. “I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation – there might be a tape. And my judgement was, I needed to get that out into the public square so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.”

<iframe width=”854″ height=”480″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/VckNn5CqggQ” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Follow Amber on Twitter