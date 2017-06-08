Former FBI Director James Comey said, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” of the private conversations he had with President Trump.

During questioning by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Thursday, Comey said he was so thrown off by Trump’s comments during a private dinner about closing the investigation into Michael Flynn that he didn’t know how to respond.

“I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in,” he said. “And the only thing I could think to say, because I was planning in my mind because I could remember every word he said, was planning in my mind, ‘What should my response be?'”

Trump allegedly told Comey that he hoped he could get past the Flynn investigation because Flynn is a “good guy.”

“I very carefully chose the words,” he explained of his response to Trump that “I agree [Flynn] is a good guy.”

Comey said the idea was to agree with Trump that Flynn was a good guy without agreeing with the assertion that the investigation be dropped.

“I saw the tweet about tapes,” he continued. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter