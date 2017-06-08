Comey Was Concerned Trump Would ‘Lie’ About The Nature Of His Meetings With HIm

Former FBI Director James Comey said he was concerned that President Donald Trump would “lie” about the nature of their meetings, which is why he kept a written record of their meetings.

Comey’s made his revelation while testifying before the Senate Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday. The former FBI director noted in his written statement, released on Wednesday, that he kept a written record of each of his meetings with the president.

“A combination of things” led to Comey keeping the record, including the circumstances, subject matter and the person he was meeting with.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie” about the nature of the January meeting, Comey told the committee. He added that he knew there might come a day when he needed a record to defend himself and the FBI.

Comey noted in his written statement that he did not keep similar written accounts with previous presidents.

