Following Comey Testimony, Trump Tells Conservatives ‘We Are Under Siege’

President Donald Trump told a gathering of social conservatives Thursday that “we are under siege” in a speech following Senate testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump didn’t mention Comey or the investigation into Russian election interference in the speech at the Road to Majority’s Faith and Freedom Coalition conference. The president focused on his agenda, which he vowed to continue fighting for. “You fought hard for me, and now I’ll fight hard for all of you,” Trump said.

“The entrenched interests and failed bitter voices in Washington will do everything in their power to stop us from this righteous cause,” Trump continued on to say. “To stop all of you. They will lie, they will obstruct, they will spread their hatred and prejudice, but we will not back down from doing what is right.”

The president touted accomplishments in his first months in office, and argued that possibly no president had a better first 100 days than him. Job creation, lower border crossings, and the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch were some of the feats he pointed out. The crowd loudly clapped when he spoke about withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord.

He said following this, “Every day that I am president, we are going to make America first – not somebody else, not some other country.”