The Republican Steering Committee selected Rep. Trey Gowdy Thursday to be the new chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

If the full GOP conference confirms the South Carolina Republican, he will take over the investigation into President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey.

The chairman position will be vacated on June 30th when Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) steps down from office.

Gowdy released a statement regarding his election to the position.

“I am grateful to the Steering Committee and the Conference as a whole for this opportunity to serve,” the statement reads. “The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has jurisdiction in a variety of areas as outlined in the Rules of the House for the 115th Congress.”

“That jurisdiction includes compulsory and original jurisdiction as well as secondary and permissive jurisdiction. Oversight is constitutionally authorized and important to ensure branch integrity and equilibrium, which is, in part, why other Standing Committees have subcommittees dedicated to providing oversight and all other Standing Committees have oversight responsibilities,” it continued.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is also responsible for recommending and implementing reform initiatives calculated to improve government efficiency, transparency and efficacy,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside the other Committee members, as well as any member of Congress, as we discharge the jurisdiction assigned to us.”

Follow Amber on Twitter