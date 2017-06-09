Politics
Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Thank God’ Hillary Isn’t Prez [VIDEO]

3:18 PM 06/09/2017

Kellyanne Conway said during the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference Friday that she thanks God every day that Hillary Clinton did not become president.

“I do thank god every day, I’ll admit, I thank god every day,” Trump’s former campaign manager said. “I click my heels three times and say ‘she is not the president, she is not the president, she is not the president.'”

“And it helps!” she said to cheers from the audience.

Conway spoke at the 2017 Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, DC Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also spoke at the conference and told the audience now is the time to “fight for freedom of speech, to defend it for future generations.”

WATCH:

