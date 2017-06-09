During a joint press conference with the president of Romania, President Donald Trump accused former FBI Director James Comey of lying during his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

A Washington Times reporter asked Trump why he felt Comey’s Thursday testimony “vindicated” him and if tapes of his conversations with Comey “do exist.”

Trump opened by stating he would discuss the existence of said tapes “sometime in the very near future.”

“No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker,” he continued. “But we want to get back to running our great country.”

“Jobs, trade deficits–we want them to disappear fast–North Korea, big problem, Middle East, a big problem” he continued. “So that’s what I’ve been focused on, that’s what I have been focused.”

“But yesterday showed no collusion no obstruction,” he added in reference to claims of collusion. “That was an excuse by the democrats for losing an election some people thought they shouldn’t have lost.”

“So it was just an excuse but we were very very happy and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said and some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter