Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that he knew a month before the 2016 election that Hillary Clinton would lose key battleground states.

Biden made the comment during a closed-door appearance with Mitt Romney at the annual Romney-hosted E2 Summit, reports Politico.

Based on his assessment of campaigning in those key battleground states, he said, he knew a month before the election that Clinton would lose them.

Biden also stepped on Hillary just last month, saying he never thought she was a “great candidate” during a conference in Las Vegas.

During the E2 appearance, Biden encouraged Mitt Romney to run for Senate in 2018, which caused the audience to cheer.

There have been suggestions that Romney may seek Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat in Utah if he chooses not to run for reelection. Romney has not denied any intention to run.

As to Biden’s political aspirations, his shots at Hillary and creation of a political action committee suggest he may be gearing up for a 2020 presidential run.

Follow Amber on Twitter