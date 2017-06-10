George Soros’ Son Has Been Day Drinking With Democratic Leadership

Hamptons hell-raiser and son to mega-billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, Alex Soros, has made his debut on the political circuit by meeting with a handful of prominent liberal leaders.

Soros’ Instagram, a go-to for Manhattan nightlife, drunken karaoke parties, lobster feasts, Bono selfies, and refugee camps, has recently been updated with an influx of photos showing the playboy heir chumming it up with Congressman John Lewis and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In the photo with Schumer, which was posted Friday afternoon, the two are hunched over a table with three alcoholic-looking drinks. Though Soros appears to be holding his own thanks to his background in surviving notorious New York Fashion Week parties, Schumer, aka Senator Buzzkill, looks quite faded.

Always great to catch up with senator @chuckschumer who has seized the moment as the head of the #democrats in the #senate and masterfully helped preserve the assault on our nations values and #democracy! Thank you Chuck! #chuckschumer #legend #opposition #dumptrump A post shared by Alexander Soros (@alexsoros) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Don’t let the white wine, craft cocktails, and obliterated stare fool you: Schumer has previously called for bans of powdered alcohol and college Freshman blackout sensation ‘Four Loko.’

Alex’s father, George Soros, a hedge-fund manager who made billions collapsing Britain’s currency, is a regular supplier to the DNC war-chest. In 2004, he blew a then-unprecedented $27 million to defeat President George W. Bush. This past election cycle, Soros donated more than $25 million to boost Hillary Clinton and other Democratic candidates and causes, according to Federal Election Commission records and interviews with his associates and Democratic fundraising operatives.

Meanwhile, according to campaign finance records, Alex gave more than $4.5 million to Democratic campaign committees and political action committees in 2016, of which the Senate Majority PAC, the political action committee of former Senator Harry Reid, was the largest benefactor with checks totaling $3.5 million.

Of the $4.5 million, $127,800 went to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and another $133,400 to the Democratic National Committee Services Corp. Maximum campaign contributions of $5,400 were doled out by Alex to various Democratic politicians, including failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former Senator Russ Feingold, Rep. Keith Ellison, and apparent alcohol lightweight Chuck Schumer.

Additional Instagram posts include photos of Alex with former president Barack Obama, actor George Clooney, ACLU head Anthony Romero, Rep. Keith Ellison, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Senator Al Franken, Senator Elizabeth Warren, billionaire business magnate Richard Branson, and Chess Chamption Magnus Carlsen, among others.

Davis Richardson is a writer whose work has appeared in VICE, Nylon Magazine, The Daily Caller, and WIRED. Follow him on Twitter