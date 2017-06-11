Melania And Barron Move Into The White House

First lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump moved into the White House Sunday.

The two staye in New York City during the first months of the Trump presidency so that Barron could finish his school year. Barron, 11, will be the first son in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr., and will be attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland.

The family returned to the Washington after a weekend at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Barron was wearing a shirt that read “The Expert,” and playing with a fidget spinner, a toy that is the new craze.

Melania later tweeted a view from the White House and wrote that she’s “looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!”