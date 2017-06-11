Politics

Melania And Barron Move Into The White House

Alex Pfeiffer
Alex Pfeiffer
Reporter
9:15 PM 06/11/2017

First lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump moved into the White House Sunday.

The two staye in New York City during the first months of the Trump presidency so that Barron could finish his school year. Barron, 11, will be the first son in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr., and will be attending St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland.

US President Donald Trump (C), first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump walk off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Airforce base, Maryland on June 11 2017. Trump is returning to Washington, DC after spending the weekend at this Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump (2L) and US President Donald Trump (2R) watch as their son Barron Trump shakes hands with Col Al Smith who greeted them upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 11, 2017. Trump is returning to Washington, DC after spending the weekend at this Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The family returned to the Washington after a weekend at President Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Barron was wearing a shirt that read “The Expert,” and playing with a fidget spinner, a toy that is the new craze.

Melania later tweeted a view from the White House and wrote that she’s “looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!”

