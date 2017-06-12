Krauthammer Calls Rather’s Russia Analogy ‘Deranged,’ Slams Comey [VIDEO]

Political commentator and author Charles Krauthammer appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday, and said that former CBS anchor Dan Rather’s Friday comment about the Russia investigation was a “deranged analogy.”

Rather called claimed the Russians pulled off a “cyber Pearl Harbor” on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Krauthammer quickly pivoted from Rather and focused on the Russian investigation saying that the charges were weak and that there was little chance the Russians actually breached the U.S. election system.

“The Russians have been doing this in just about every election and every country that we know,” said Krauthammer. “It’s just a little more obvious this time.”

He added that the “sidebar” of the Russian investigation is the collusion charge, but Democrats have been looking for evidence of collusion since July and have found nothing.

The interview shifted back to former FBI director James Comey, and his refusal to give details supporting his accusations against Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Tucker said these vague assertions were tantamount to “the lowest form of character assassination” and were only designed to hurt the Sessions.

Krauthammer closed by expressing disgust at the Democratic party for embracing a man they once admitted to hating, just for the sake of political expediency.

“The idea that he was sort of sainted by the Democrats was sort of shocking and revolting,” he said.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]