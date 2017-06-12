LGBTQ Pride Day Marred By Anti-Police Vulgarities And Protests

Saturday marked the annual Capital Pride parade, during which members of the LGBTQ community march through Washington, D.C. as a community in solidarity expressing pride in their shared identity as non-heterosexuals. This year, however, the group’s special day was interrupted by protests.

Another group, calling itself “No Justice No Pride,” sought to interrupt the Pride march in three separate locations. The No Justice No Pride protesters’ aim was to “End the LGBT movement’s complicity with systems of oppression that further marginalize queer and trans individuals,” according to a flyer floating around the rally.

In a statement to Huffington Post, No Justice No Pride demanded that Pride protests break ties with police, private prisons, and pipeline and weapons manufacturers. “We deserve to celebrate Pride without being forced alongside the Police who kill us,” said Angela Peoples, a participant in the No Justice No Pride event.

#NoJusticeNoPride shut down the #dcpride parade. This is what they have to say: pic.twitter.com/pn8PBlZDvO — Sara Lerma Jones (@SaJo121) June 10, 2017

The two assemblies clashed at various points throughout the D.C. area. Tempers flared as members of both groups exchanged obscenities and argued about who has greater victim status. Law enforcement officers from D.C. Metro Police were on hand to prevent any violence.

The gentleman in the blue shirt shouted, “Fuck you for ruining a nice parade!” and tried to start his own “No respect, no pride” chant. pic.twitter.com/Ha7qS8LRsC — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) June 11, 2017

Some officers became the target of verbal abuse while maintaining civility between the hostile groups. One bystander told The Daily Caller, “As a group of 8 motorcycles and 4 police cars passed the overpass above Massachusetts Avenue near DuPont circle, about 15-20 members of the parade gave the middle finger to and shouted expletives at the police. The cops didn’t acknowledge, but turned around at the next intersection and surrounded the parade for protection and escort.”

The source did not note whether the inappropriate remarks were made by Pride or No Justice No Pride members. The D.C. Metro Police Department declined to comment on the alleged incident.