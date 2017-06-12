Politics
Pompeo: I’m Not Going To Say ‘A Damn Thing’ For Media [VIDEO]

Monday’s White House roundtable erupted in laughter when CIA Director Mike Pompeo said he wouldn’t “say a damn thing in front of the media.”

Trump gathered his cabinet for a meeting in the White House Monday, and the session basically involved each cabinet member expressing their gratitude for being able to serve in the administration.

However, after Pompeo shared his thanks with the president, he took a shot at the press.

“Mr. President, it’s an honor to serve as your CIA director,” Pompeo said. “It’s an incredible privilege to lead the men and women who are providing intelligence so that we can do the national security mission, and in the finest tradition of the CIA, I’m not going to say a damn thing in front of the media.”

“Hear, hear,” one person said.

Pompeo’s joke drew loud laughter from the crowd.

WATCH:

