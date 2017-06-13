CNN Analyst Implies Racism Led Republicans To Silence Kamala Harris

A CNN political commentator implied that race played a role in Republicans interrupting Sen. Kamala Harris as she interrogated Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing Tuesday afternoon.

During her questioning of Sessions, Harris didn’t allow Sessions time to fully answer her questions. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr eventually had to step in to order Harris to let Sessions answer the questions she asked. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Silenced During Sessions Meeting [VIDEO])

Keith Boykin, a CNN political analyst, implied that race had to do with why Harris, a black woman, was interrupted by Republican senators.

Why do Republican senators only interrupt when Kamala Harris is asking questions? A black woman can’t question a white attorney general? pic.twitter.com/0zD59hVH7E — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 13, 2017

Many Twitter users pointed out to Boykin that Harris was interrupted because she wouldn’t let Sessions answer her questions.

“When she learns how to ask a question and how to wait for an answer, I’m sure they’ll stop,” one Twitter user pointed out.

“No, nothing to do with being black. She is just totally obnoxious & that would be true no matter what her ethnicity,” another user wrote.

Another user made the point that Harris interrupted Session 18 times to Sessions’ two interruptions to complete his answers.

Follow Amber on Twitter

&Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].