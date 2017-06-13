NBC’s Megyn Kelly will no longer host an annual gala put on by the family members of some of the Sandy Hook victims because of her interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones.

Kelly recently previewed an interview with Jones that is set to air Sunday night. During the interview, she asks him about his apparent denial that the Sandy Hook school massacre, during which shooter Adam Lanza killed 20 children and 6 adults, ever happened.

“When you say parents faked their children’s death, people get very angry,” Kelly said.

Now, the Promise Champions Gala, an annual event for the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, has asked Kelly to step down from hosting the gun violence prevention event.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director, said in a statement. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

The event is set to be held in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

JP Morgan Chase also announced that it has pulled advertising from NBC News until after the Jones interview airs Sunday night.

Follow Amber on Twitter