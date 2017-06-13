Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a powerful message for terrorists during his testimony Tuesday: “We are coming after you.”

During his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sessions called allegations that he colluded with the Russians a “detestable lie” and assured the committee he would not be bullied into stopping his work as AG.

“The innuendos, the leaks you can be sure will not intimidate me,” he asserted. “In fact, these events have only strengthened my resolve to fulfill my duty to reduce crime, to support our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who work on our streets every day.”

Sessions explained that overdose deaths and the murder rate are at unacceptable levels and that they must be combated by the Department of Justice.

“Together, we are telling the gangs, the cartels, the fraudsters, and the terrorists: We are coming after you.”

“Every one of our citizens, no matter who they are or where they live, has the right to be safe in their homes and their communities,” he declared. “And I will not be deterred, I will not let this department be deterred, from its vital mission.”

WATCH:

