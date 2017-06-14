New audio of dozens of gunshots during the GOP baseball practice shooting has been shared with the media.

The Hill obtained a video from Tryshah Taylor, who lives less than a block from the baseball field where the shooting occurred. The video, shot off of Taylor’s back porch, does not show the shooting, but dozens of gunshots can be heard in the background.

WATCH:

Over 30 gunshots can be heard in the clip while sirens blare in the background. The shots heard in quicks succession are presumably coming from the shooter’s rifle rather than the pistols used by police officers.

“Who are they shooting?” someone asks on the video.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot in the hip during the attack carried out early Wednesday morning. Four others, including a hill staffer, were injured but all survived.

