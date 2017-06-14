Donald Trump said he is “deeply saddened” after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

The White House issued this statement from the president:

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Trump also tweeted the following:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The Associated Press reported that Scalise’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Story developing