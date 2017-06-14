Progressive Group Sends Partisan Emails Hours After The Alexandria Shooting

People For The American Way (PFAW), a progressive advocacy group, sent an email to their subscribers list Wednesday attacking three judicial nominees ten hours after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The advocacy organization, which describes its vision as one in which everyone is “encouraged to participate in our nation’s civic and political life,” denounced John K. Bush, Damien Schiff, and Kevin Newsom on the basis of blogs and statements they made espousing conservative ideals.

The three nominees, who liberal organization have scrutinized for their past statements and writing, were considered by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Wednesday.

“Both of these picks [Newsom and Bush] have no shortage of experience writing offensive Fox News-esque blog posts that traffic in classic right-wing tropes about women’s rights, LGBTQ equality, and the place of the judicial system,” PFAW Digital Campaign Coordinator Katie O’Connell wrote.

The email was sent a few hours after House Majority Speaker Paul Ryan made an emotional plea for unity following the shooting that left four wounded at a GOP practice for the annual charity baseball game. (RELATED: Paul Ryan Makes Emotional Address To House After Alexandria Shooting)

“We do not shed our humanity when we enter this House. For all the noise and all the fury, we are one family,” Ryan said during his address.

Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania echoed Ryan’s sentiment during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, as he described the experience of gathering with fellow Democratic lawmakers that morning to pray for their Republican colleagues.

The advocacy group, which claims to “combat hatred and bigotry,” described President Donald Trump’s nomination of the three jurists, as “prime examples of how [Trump] cannot be trusted with the power to nominate judges.”

The email details a list of “extreme” and “homophobic” behavior on the part of the judicial nominees including referring to President Barack Obama as “Barry,” citing “right wing sources” in blogs and criticizing affirmative action judicial rulings.

“These nominees’ records not only exhibit extreme judicial ideology — their offensive remarks and behavior show reckless temperaments not suited for the federal bench,” the email concludes.

