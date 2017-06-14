Alabama Representative Mo Brooks was still wearing his batting gloves during a debriefing call nearly two and a half hours after the GOP baseball practice shooting.

Brooks was in the on-deck circle preparing to take batting practice when a shooter opened fire on the GOP congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning.

He ended up in the first base line dugout, where he used his belt to apply a tourniquet to a wounded hill staffer.

Nearly two and a half hours later, Brooks was still wearing his batting gloves.

“The shooter moved in my direction, I took evasive action,” Brooks can be heard saying on the phone during MSNBC’s broadcast. “Are we finished? Alright, sure.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a hill staffer, and three police officers were injured during the incident. Scalise is in stable condition but undergoing surgery for a bullet wound in his left hip.

