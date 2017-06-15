Day After Shooting, Pelosi Attacks Trump And Republicans’ ‘Politics Of Personal Destruction’ [VIDEO]

The day after Nancy Pelosi emphasized the need to bring Republicans and Democrats together in the wake of the congressional baseball shooting, she attacked Republicans for creating the hostile environment.

Pelosi placed the blame for the coarsened political culture — the most recent manifestation of which involved a left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter trying to murder Republican congressmen — squarely at the feet of Donald Trump and Republican attacks on Bill and Hillary Clinton. (RELATED: Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice Latest In Pattern Of Violence Against Republicans)

When asked if she saw the “coarsened political culture” as “equally afflicting the left and the right,” the House Minority Leader was unequivocal. “I do not,” Pelosi said, before proceeding to hold Republicans indirectly responsible for their own would-be assassinations and blasting them for being “sanctimonious.”

“It didn’t used to be this way,” Pelosi said. “Somewhere in the 1990’s Republicans decided on the politics of personal destruction as they went after the Clintons and that is what started and it has continued.”

“Again, I feel as if we’re having a family moment that is very, very serious and we’re talking about things that we can say, the discussion — save the discussion for another day,” Pelosi continued, before immediately attacking Trump.

“When the president says ‘I can shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and nobody would care’, when you have somebody say ‘beat them up and I’ll pay their legal fees’, when you have all the assaults that are made on Hillary Clinton, for them to be so sanctimonious is something that I really am almost sad that I had to go down this path with you because I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to have the fullest discussion of it. It will be for another day.”

WATCH: