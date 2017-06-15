Independent Senator Angus King claimed that Russian election interference is the worst attack on the United States since the terrorist attacks on September 11.

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday, King was recalling Jeff Sessions’ recent testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

King said he was very disappointed in Sessions’ answers to his questions.

“The other thing that was really troubling that didn’t get as much publicity, I asked, ‘Did you ever get a briefing on what the Russians did?’…and he said, ‘No, I only know what I read in the papers,'” the Senator from Maine explained.

He then got angry and compared Russian hacking to terrorism.

“This is the most serious attack on the United States since September 11,” King claimed, “and the chief law enforcement officer didn’t seem very interested in it.”

“I find that pretty disturbing…about something that’s really very serious and is going to be serious in the coming elections.”

