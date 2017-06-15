The Apprentice: Trump Signs Executive Order Designed To Boost Apprenticeships

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that removes regulations on apprenticeships.

The president signed the order at a ceremony surrounded by workers, as well as his daughter and adviser Ivanka, and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. Trump said the aim of the order is to help Americans “find a rewarding career, earn a great living, and support themselves and their families and love going to work in the morning.”

“We will be removing federal restrictions that have prevented many different industries from creating apprenticeship programs. We have regulations on top of regulations,” Trump added. He went on to say that this order will empower companies and create new apprenticeships for “millions of our citizens.”

Federally funded apprenticeship programs currently have to receive certification from the Labor Department and the executive order would allow companies to monitor themselves, according to a Politico report. The White House has yet to release the text of the order as of publishing time.

“Apprenticeships place students into great jobs without the crippling debt of traditional four-year college degrees,” Trump said. The move by the president came after a Tuesday visit to a technical college in Wisconsin with Ivanka and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. Trump said there that he hopes to have hands-on-learning programs at every high school around America.