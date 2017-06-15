Trump Twitter Rant: Crooked H Destroyed Phones With Hammer, Bleached Emails

President Donald Trump blasted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Twitter after expressing frustration with reports that he is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice.

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story,” The president tweeted Thursday morning. “Nice.”

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

The president also insisted that the Russia investigation was a “witch hunt” before turning his ire on Clinton in two tweets Thursday afternoon.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Former President Bill Clinton famously met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for a half hour aboard her government plane in June 2016. The meeting raised eyebrows because it occurred in the middle of an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Trump criticized Clinton for her use of a private server throughout his campaign, painting her as someone who thought of herself as above the law.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the special counsel overseeing the investigation of Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election is examining whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

Five people spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity, because “they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.”

