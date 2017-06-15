The father of Otto Warmbier knocked the Obama administration for not doing enough to bring his son home from North Korea, saying “the results speak for themselves.”

During a press conference Thursday, Fred Warmbier provided updates on his son’s condition. Otto Warmbier was recently released from North Korea after being a political prisoner for over a year, and it was discovered this week that he was in a coma for most of that time.

A reporter asked Warmbier if he felt the Obama administration had done enough to bring his son back to the United States, and Warmbier gave a short but stern response.

“The question is: do I think the past administration could have done more?” Warmbier said. “I think the results speak for themselves.”

Warmbier credits Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the rest of the State Department for the release of his son.

