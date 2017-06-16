A local Democratic official was caught on camera berating and cursing out a group of gay petitioners because they were clip-boarding for a conservative cause.

A group of gay volunteers were gathering signatures on Pride weekend to unseat a Democratic state senator who supported a gas tax hike, reports Fox News.

They were soon approached by Jeff LeTourneau, a Vice-Chair with the Democratic Party of Orange County. LaTourneau, who is also gay, accosted them for supporting conservative causes and the Republican Party.

“Which one of you assholes is the gay?” he demanded to know. “You fucking belong to a party that writes our destruction into our platform…get your shit out of here.”

“You’re a fucking disgrace to any gay person I know,” he continued.

The volunteers tried to explain to LeTourneau that they are opposing the gas tax because they are “sick and tired of throwing the working families under the bus.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

“You do not belong to our community,” LaTourneau yelled. “You also do not belong to the LGBTQ community either.”

Carl DeMaio, who was helping collect signatures at the group’s table, said he found LaTourneau’s outburst “highly offensive.”

“LeTourneau clearly thinks that if you are gay, you can only be a Democrat which is both arrogant and highly offensive,” said DeMaio, a gay former San Diego city councilmember and former GOP congressional candidate. “The idea that Californians are sick of paying higher taxes cuts across party lines and sexual orientation.”

Fox News said LeTourneau did not respond to their requests for comment.

Follow Amber on Twitter