Scalise Was In ‘Imminent Risk Of Death’ After Shooting, Doctor Says

According to doctors, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was in “imminent risk of death” when he arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital on Tuesday and endured several operations to steam a potentially fatal wound to his midsection that threatened numerous vital organs.

Dr. Jack Sava, the chief trauma surgeon, said that Scalise was in shock when he was taken there after being shot during a Congressional baseball practice.

Medstar doctors reported that Scalise remains in critical condition with more surgeries to come but they “are encouraged by improvement in his condition.”

Sava said the “risk of death” is less now than it was days ago, at which time he could have died of his wounds.

He called himself a “pessimist” about medical conditions because he didn’t want to bring false hopes as an optimist.

Scalise has endured more than one surgery since then and his doctors expect that more are in the offing as they ensure the congressman does not have an infection as a result of the gunshot wounds.

At the moment, “there is more risk involved in removing them,” said Sava.

Jennifer Scalise, Scalise’s wife, issued a statement:

“On behalf of Steve and our children, I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the incredible amount of prayers and warm wishes we have received since Wednesday’s events. We are especially appreciative of the strong outpouring of love and support from our neighbors, friends, from Louisiana and across the country, as well as from President Trump, Vice President Pence, and all of Steve’s colleagues who have reached out to us during this most challenging time. Most importantly, we are forever grateful for the heroism of Special Agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey, who saved the lives of everyone at the baseball field that morning, including Steve’s. Crystal and David have been family to us for years, and we ask that you continue to pray for their full recovery. I would also like to personally thank all of the first responders who bravely assisted at the scene, as well as the entire staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center for their continued excellent care. Our family asks that you continue to pray for Steve, Matt Mika, Zach Barth, and all of those hurt in this attack, and keep them in your thoughts as they face recovery.”

