Trump Appoints His Family Event Planner To HUD Post In New York

President Donald Trump appointed his long-time family event planner Lynne Patton to head the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Region II Wednesday.

Patton will be responsible for overseeing the distribution of billions of tax dollars to public housing authorities as head of the largest HUD region in the country, including New York and New Jersey.

The recent HUD appointee began working for the Trump family in 2009 as an event planner and was tasked with organizing Eric Trump’s wedding. Since then, she has served as Vice President at the Eric Trump Foundation, which is currently under investigation for self dealing. (RELATED: NY AG Investigating The Eric Trump Foundation)

Patton’s LinkedIn profile details her experience as an event planner and says that she received a J.D. from Quinnipiac School of Law. However, the Quinnipiac registrar told the Daily News that she attended the law school for two semesters but did not graduate.

Trump appointed Patton White House liaison at HUD in February, and she has since come to the president’s defense on a number of occasions. When comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photo with a replica of Trump’s severed head, Patton responded on Twitter.

“To date I’ve always had a mutual respect for opinions on the other side of the aisle but tonight @kathygriffin can go f–k herself,” she wrote.

