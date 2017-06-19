Politics
Fox News’ Eric Bolling Considering Senate Run

11:49 AM 06/19/2017

Fox News’ Eric Bolling announced Monday that he is considering running for senator.

Bolling just signed a three-year contract at Fox, but “when the lights go down on the TV career,” he wants to challenge an incumbent Republican senator in a southern state, according to Politico.

Bolling’s contract with Fox News would postpone his possible Senate run, but he is keeping his options open. He would not confirm which specific state he would run in, when he would run or who he would want to run against.

Throughout the interview, Bolling continued to back President Donald Trump and the current administration, but criticized candidates who run as Republicans simply to get elected.

Bolling’s loyalty to Trump recently materialized in his book, “The Swamp: Washington’s Murky Pool of Corruption and Cronyism and How Trump Can Drain It.” He has supported Trump since the very beginning and has been known to continuously defend the president on air.

