JK Rowling Blames Nigel Farage For Terror Attack

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
10:03 AM 06/19/2017

In a series of tweets, Harry Potter author JK Rowling blamed Nigel Farage and Brexiters for the terror attack against Muslims in Finsbury Park, London.

“Let’s talk about how the #FinsburyPark terrorist was radicalised,” Rowling tweeted with a photo of Farage pointing to a pro-Brexit poster.

Her next tweet read, “Again: let’s talk about how the #FinsburyPark terrorist was radicalised,” this time with a screenshot of a tweet from Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins. Hopkins also supported Brexit and has been tough on Muslim immigration to the UK.

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer shot back at Rowling, writing, “Yeah, I was waiting for this. Elected politicians calling for limits on immigration are now responsible for inciting terrorism, are they?”

Hopkins responded as well, telling Rowling, “fiction is your calling.”

Tags: jk Rowling, Nigel Farage
