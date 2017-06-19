In a series of tweets, Harry Potter author JK Rowling blamed Nigel Farage and Brexiters for the terror attack against Muslims in Finsbury Park, London.

“Let’s talk about how the # FinsburyPark terrorist was radicalised,” Rowling tweeted with a photo of Farage pointing to a pro-Brexit poster.

Her next tweet read, “Again: let’s talk about how the #FinsburyPark terrorist was radicalised,” this time with a screenshot of a tweet from Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins. Hopkins also supported Brexit and has been tough on Muslim immigration to the UK.

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer shot back at Rowling, writing, “Yeah, I was waiting for this. Elected politicians calling for limits on immigration are now responsible for inciting terrorism, are they?”

Yeah, I was waiting for this. Elected politicians calling for limits on immigration are now responsible for inciting terrorism, are they? https://t.co/7AVyNXpCpX — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 19, 2017

Yeah, I was waiting for this. We’re fine with using pictures of Syrian refugees to whip up resentment about immigration, are we? https://t.co/Xgwxf8FxXz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017

Hopkins responded as well, telling Rowling, “fiction is your calling.”

Joanna. Your frisson over #FinsburyPark is almost sexual. Tweeting harder than a typist on Tramadol. Fiction is your calling. @jk_rowling — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 19, 2017

