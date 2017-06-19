Ossoff Campaign Bans Conservative Media Outlet From Campaign Event

Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign banned a conservative media outlet, the Washington Free Beacon, from a campaign event the night before Ossoff is set to face off against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s special election.

Free Beacon writer Brent Scher was escorted from the campaign event by communications staffer Sacha Haworth who told him, “Thank you for your interest in covering the race” when Scher asked why he was being removed, Scher told TheDC.

The @FreeBeacon has been told that it is not welcome at tonight’s @ossoff event pic.twitter.com/lzXfForIGG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 20, 2017

Scher told TheDC that the campaign event was filled with reporters from other news organizations. The Free Beacon, it seems, was singled out for special treatment.

The campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Scher’s coverage of Ossoff’s campaign has included stories about Ossoff’s staggering amount of campaign contributions from out-of-state donors as well as a fact-check of Ossoff’s claim that he only lives “down the street” from Georgia’s Sixth District. (Ossoff doesn’t live in the district in which he is a candidate.)