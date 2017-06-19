Poll: Percentage Of Republicans Dissatisfied With Country’s Direction Jumps

Just last month, 58 percent of Republicans expressed satisfaction with the direction of the U.S. But data collected by Gallup between June 7-11 reveals a 17 percent drop.

Gallup conducted phone interviews with a random sample of approximately 1,000 individuals ages 18 and up, living in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The data reveals that as of this month, 41 percent of Republicans are satisfied with the United States. For Democrats and independents, their satisfaction rate is at 23 percent and 10 percent respectively.

“Republicans’ spirits received a major boost after President Donald Trump’s inauguration,” the study states. The number jumped from 23 percent in January to 55 percent in February.

“The latest figure is not the first to dip below 50 percent, but it represents the lowest level of satisfaction among the president’s party since he took office.”

But these results are not unusual. According to Gallup, low satisfaction rates plagued these six previous Presidents: Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The satisfaction rates from the public dipped down to 24 percent, sometimes below that, a number of times throughout the course of each Presidency.

As for President Trump, Gallup acknowledges the factors that may be impacting the public’s perception, such as the investigation into his administration.

“The timing of the drop could likely be related to unrelenting probes into his administration’s conduct, mainly when it comes to relations with Russia,” the researcher, Justin McCarthy, explains. “Though the president claims ‘total and complete vindication’ after Comey’s testimony, this may not be enough for Americans who remain uncertain of Trump and his cabinet’s motives and conduct.”