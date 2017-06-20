Eric Holder Wants To Be In The Spotlight And Might Run In 2020

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is moving away from a behind-the-scenes role and is considering running for president in 2020, according to a Tuesday report from Yahoo News.

“Up to now, I have been more behind-the-scenes. But that’s about to change. I have a certain status as the former attorney general. A certain familiarity as the first African-American attorney general,” Holder told Yahoo News. “There’s a justified perception that I’m close to President Obama. So I want to use whatever skills I have, whatever notoriety I have, to be effective in opposing things that are, at the end of the day, just bad for the country.”

The former attorney general has been working against Trump administration initiatives ranging from crackdowns on illegal immigration to increased prosecutions of drug dealers.

Holder further explained that Hillary Clinton’s loss inspired him to step into the spotlight.

“I thought, frankly, along with everybody else, that after the election, with Hillary Clinton as president, I could walk off the field,” the former attorney general elaborated. “So when she didn’t win, I thought, ‘We’ll have to see how this plays out.’ But it became clear relatively soon — and certainly sooner than I expected — that I had to get back on the field and be in effective opposition.”

Holder spoke Monday in the lobby of the Ronald Reagan State Building in Los Angeles in favor of a California Senate bill that would prohibit local and state police from assisting in federal immigration enforcement.

He said that the “federal government does not have the ability to force states to do things that are inherently federal in nature.” A Republican-backed bill in the House of Representatives with White House support would allow state and local jurisdictions to create their own immigration law consistent with federal statutes.

The former attorney general who is from Washington is seeking to use California as a launching pad for his political ambitions. he said, “California is in so many ways a trendsetter, whether it is in pop culture or in politics.”