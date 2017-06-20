Karen Handel Wins In Georgia Special Election

Republican Karen Handel won the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price Tuesday.

Karen earned 51.4 percent of the vote, enough to lead Democrat Jon Ossoff, who came up in second place with 48.6 percent, according to the most recent reports. The Associated Press called the race at 10:13 p.m.

Is This A 'Moral Victory' For The Democratic Party? Yes No Login with your social identity to vote Thanks for participating in this survey, in order to vote you must register with your email address.

Sign out.

Handel earned a lead in the Real Clear Politics polling average. The Republican earned 49 percent of support among registered voters in the average, compared to Ossoff’s 48.8 percent. The average included a poll from Landmark Communications, The Trafalgar Group, Fox 5 Atlanta, and Survey USA.

The Georgia special election was the most expensive U.S. congressional race in history. Groups on both sides spent a combined $50 million in support of their respective candidates, although Democrats made up the vast majority of those funds. Ossoff earned $15 million since the special election voting on April 18, compared to Handel’s much smaller $4 million fundraising haul.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed Ossoff. President Donald Trump threw his support to Handel in the days before the voting Tuesday through his official Twitter account.

Big day tomorrow in Georgia and South Carolina. ObamaCare is dead. Dems want to raise taxes big! They can only obstruct, no ideas. Vote “R” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who wants to raise your taxes to the highest level and is weak on crime and security, doesn’t even live in district. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Democrats recently attempted to hedge donor’s expectations about winning the race, adding that they never expected to win. They merely wanted to keep the race competitive.

“From the start, the DCCC understood that winning the Georgia 6th special election would be a monumental task,” Executive Director Dan Sena told party donors in a private expectation-setting email sent out last Tuesday. “Simply put, virtually every structural advantage benefits Republicans in a special election in this traditionally conservative district.”

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].