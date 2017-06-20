Republicans Claim Early Victory In South Carolina Special Election

Republican candidate Ralph Norman officially won the congressional special election to replace former South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney Tuesday evening.

Norman earned 51.2 percent of the vote, and Democratic challenger Archie Parnell came in a close second with 47.8 percent of vote according to the official vote tallies reported by Decision Desk HQ. The race was called with 99 percent of precincts reporting and with 35,307 votes counted so far in the race.

“Ralph Norman’s victory tonight marks yet another success by Republicans building on our momentum from last November,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in an official statement. “Now, more than ever, voters are ready for strong, conservative leadership in Washington and continue to make that clear by electing Republicans at all levels. I am confident that Ralph will be an outspoken voice for conservative values and an ally in advancing President Trump’s pro-growth agenda that puts South Carolinians and all Americans first.”

President Donald Trump appointed Mulvaney to the position of Director of the Office of Management and Budget in December of 2016.

In a stark contrast to the more widely reported Georgia special election to replace former Georgia GOP Rep. Tom Price, the South Carolina Republican vastly outspent the Democratic Parnell. Norman spent $1.25 million over the course of the election compared to the Parnell’s $763,000.

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff spent over $23 million in the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price. Candidates and outside groups spent more than $50 million in the race making it the most expensive congressional race in U.S, History.

Norman was widely expected to win. He earned 53 percent in the latest poll in the race conducted by Victory Enterprises and published in May. Norman earned 53 percent of registered voters in the poll, compared to only 36 percent who supported Parnell. That poll carried a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points in either direction.

