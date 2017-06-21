Congressional Black Caucus Rejects Trump Meeting

The Congressional Black Caucus declined an invitation from President Donald Trump Wednesday, partly because “no one wants to be a co-star on the reality show,” Politico reported.

Four sources familiar with the situation told Politico that members of the Black Caucus are worried the meeting would end up being a photo shoot that Trump could use as help with support among black Americans. One anonymous source told Politico, “No one wants to be a co-star on the reality show.”

The 49-member caucus was sent an invitation from Omarosa Manigault, the White House aide and close Trump ally, earlier in June.

“As requested by the president, we would like to schedule a follow-up meeting with the entire membership of the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss issues pertinent to your members,” Manigault wrote in the invitation, obtained by Politico.

Several members were reportedly not happy with her signing the invitations “the Honorable Omarosa Manigault,” a title they felt she has not yet earned.

The meeting is “off the table,” the anonymous sources told Politico. “How do you get 30-plus members into a room having a meeting and make it meaningful?” said one source close with the caucus.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter