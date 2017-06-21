Dems Call For Suspension Of Kushner’s Security Clearance

House Oversight Ranking Member Elijah Cummings is requesting information pertaining to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and senior advisor Jared Kushner’s security clearances, citing concerns about whether the Trump administration is properly safeguarding classified information.

In a four-page letter sent Wednesday to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Cummings said Flynn’s decision to mislead Vice President Mike Pence on communications with the Russian ambassador and Kushner’s alleged failure to disclose meetings with Russian officials were cause to suspend their clearances.

“Based on a number of recent incidents, we are now seeking documents relating to the White House’s compliance with procedures governing the suspension of security clearances while allegations against White House employees are under investigation,” he wrote.

The letter argues the White House could have potentially violated a 1995-executive order requiring that employees under investigation be banned from access to sensitive information until they are cleared of their allegations.

“Executive Order 12968 provides that, in order to maintain access to classified information, security clearance holders must always demonstrate ‘trustworthiness, honesty, reliability, discretion, and sound judgment, as well as freedom from conflicting allegiances and potential for coercion,'” the letter reads.

In addition to documents relating to Kushner and Flynn’s security clearances, Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are requesting information on all White House officials who resigned or were terminated due to a criminal investigation.

“The revelations about it are crazy,” Illinois Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi told The Daily Caller News Foundation, adding members of the party feel it’s in the best interest of the country to suspend Kushner’s clearance.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed allegations his campaign was involved with Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

