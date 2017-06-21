Kellyanne Takes A Victory Lap After Ossoff Defeat

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a victory lap on Twitter after Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the special election for Georgia’s Sixth District.

Liberals and the media framed the election as a referendum on President Trump and Conway didn’t pass on the opportunity to celebrate Ossoff’s loss in a series of biting tweets late Tuesday night.

“Thanks to everyone who breathlessly and snarkily proclaimed #GA06 as a ‘referendum on [President Trump,'” she wrote. You were right.”

“Laughing my #Ossoff,” she added later, making a play on a popular pre-election catchphrase among Democrats that instructed voters to “Vote your Ossoff.”

Conway took a third shot at Ossoff while congratulating Handel on her victory. The White House counselor thanked Handel for “for standing strong, for running on issues, for being a grownup and for living in the district” — taking a backhanded swipe at Ossoff, who didn’t live in the district he was hoping to represent.