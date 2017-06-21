Politics
Michael Moore Destroys Dems Over Ossoff Loss

Katie Jerkovich
6:05 PM 06/21/2017

Michael Moore destroyed Democrats over Jon Ossoff loss to Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s special Congressional election Tuesday.

“If u think the party who’s won the vote in 6 o last 7 Prez votes but holds ZERO power & is now 0-4 in 2017 votes is going to win next year…get a friggin’ clue,” the 63-year-old filmmaker tweeted Wednesday. (RELATED: Michael Moore On Syria Strike: ‘Trump Is Playing Everyone Again’)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Michael Moore speaks onstage at the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“The DNC & DCCC has NO idea how 2 win cause they have no message, no plan, no leaders, won’t fight & hate the resistance,” he added, before he tweeted, “I say this to my 7.5 million ppl on social media & the millions who watch my movies & read my books: Are we going 2 sit by & let this happen?” (RELATED: Michael Moore Is Convinced Trump Voters Are Going To Get ‘Buyer’s Remorse’)

 

