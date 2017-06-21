Scarborough: Georgia Loss Is A ‘Wake Up Call’ For Dems [VIDEO]

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said Wednesday the Georgia special election results “should be a wake-up call for the Democratic Party,” after Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff’s loss.

Democratic candidates haven’t fared well so far in the 2017 special elections, but that hasn’t stopped party leaders from declaring Republicans are on the run, something Scarborough, a former U.S. congressman, thinks should stop.

“This should be a wake-up call for the Democratic Party who has been doing nothing but losing since 2010 in these legislative races,” Scarborough warned. “And at some point– I heard last night Ossoff say, we’ve started something great. No, you lost. At some point, the time for moral victories is over. Sometimes winning is just about winning.”

“Winning special elections is satisfying, but really drilling down into these numbers and realizing what they represent in terms of Democratic energy and engagement in February of an off-off-year is really what has us excited,” communications director for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Carolyn Fiddler told The Hill in March.

Other strategists used statistics to normalize the fact that Democrats were still losing overall.

“Since Democratic turnout almost always tends to lag in special elections, the fact that our candidates have consistently performed above the margins in last fall’s presidential race suggests that the intensity we’re seeing from the Trump resistance movement in the streets is translating to the ballot box,” Daily Kos Political Director David Nir said in March.

