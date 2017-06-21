Trump Celebrates Special Election Win, Taunts Democrats

President Donald Trump admonished Democrats for their obstructionist approach and urged them to cooperate with Republicans in a series of tweets Wednesday, one day after Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff was defeated in Georgia’s special congressional election.

Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

While Democrats have expressed willingness work with Trump on implementing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, they have thus far refused to cooperate with Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and seem disinclined to work with Republicans on tax reform.

Ossoff was defeated by GOP candidate Karen Handel in the Georgia special House election Tuesday night. The race received significant media attention due to the record-breaking campaign contributions that poured in from out of state.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].