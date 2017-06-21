Politics
U.S. President Donald Trump laughs while hosting a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTX341QY   U.S. President Donald Trump laughs while hosting a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTX341QY   

Trump Celebrates Special Election Win, Taunts Democrats

Photo of Jack Crowe
Jack Crowe
Fellow
9:01 AM 06/21/2017

President Donald Trump admonished Democrats for their obstructionist approach and urged them to cooperate with Republicans in a series of tweets Wednesday, one day after Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff was defeated in Georgia’s special congressional election.

 

While Democrats have expressed willingness work with Trump on implementing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, they have thus far refused to cooperate with Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and seem disinclined to work with Republicans on tax reform.

Ossoff was defeated by GOP candidate Karen Handel in the Georgia special House election Tuesday night. The race received significant media attention due to the record-breaking campaign contributions that poured in from out of state.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  Show comments