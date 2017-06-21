President Donald Trump confirmed during his Iowa rally Wednesday that he is considering building a border wall with solar panels.

A source told The Daily Caller earlier this month that Trump raised the idea of solar panels during a meeting with congressional leaders. (RELATED: Trump Proposed Solar Panel Covered Border Wall)

During Wednesday’s rally, Trump promised his supporters that he was still going to build a wall on the southern border to prevent illegal immigration and drug peddling.

“And yes, we will build the wall,” he said. “We’ve already started planning–it will be built.”

“And I’ll give you an idea that nobody has heard about yet,” Trump teased. “We’re talking about the southern border. Lots of sun, lots of heat. We’re thinking about building the wall as a solar wall.”

Trump argued the energy created by the solar panels could help the wall pay for itself, meaning Mexico would have to contribute less money to its construction. Trump promised during his campaign that Mexico would be footing the bill for the border wall.

“That’s good. Isn’t that good?” Trump asked.

WATCH:

