Some House Democrats are unhappy with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and are calling for new leadership after losing all four special elections to replace newly appointed Trump cabinet members.

Democrats failed to pick up House seats in Montana, Kansas, South Carolina and Georgia, leaving some frustrated with the party’s direction and leadership.

During a CNN interview, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton said the failures are a sign that the party needs new leadership.

“Everyone talks about how old and distinguished our party leadership is–these are very accomplished politicians, they are very good at what they do, but I think it’s time for change and these election results show that,” Moulton argued.

Rep. Seth Moulton says the recent elections show that the Democrats need a new generation in the leadership https://t.co/4wOEwGXKPc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 21, 2017

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan really twisted the knife, saying that Pelosi is “toxic” in some parts of the country.

“Do you think Nancy Pelosi is more toxic than Donald Trump?” CNN’s Don Lemon asked Ryan.

“You know what, the honest answer is, in some areas of the country, yes she is,” he said. “As unfair as it is, there have been a lot of people that have spent a lot of money running ads against her…It doesn’t benefit our candidates to be tied to her.”

Rep. Tim Ryan says “in some areas of the country” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is more toxic than Donald Trump https://t.co/FvtCyc8zEF pic.twitter.com/cxXuunMyh5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 22, 2017

New York Rep. Kathleen Rice agreed that it is time to clean house, telling CNN, “we need a winning strategy.”

When Chris Cuomo asked if it was time to say to Nancy Pelosi, “I love you but you are not right for the times,” Rice said, “Yes and I’ve been very vocal about this.”

“We need a winning strategy, and the first step to a winning strategy is a change in leadership,” she said. “What I am trying to do is move us in a direction where we have a conversation that is so necessary right now.”

Democrat @RepKathleenRice says @NancyPelosi should no longer lead the party but declines to suggest a successor https://t.co/cWi0Vub8F0 — New Day (@NewDay) June 22, 2017

One Democratic candidate for a congressional seat in South Carolina is even using opposition to Pelosi as a part of his platform.

“The Democratic Party needs new leadership now. If elected, I will not vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker,” Joe Cunningham tweeted. “Time to move forward and win again.”

The Democratic Party needs new leadership now. If elected, I will not vote for Nancy Pelosi for speaker. Time to move forward and win again. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 21, 2017

