Man Charged With Threatening Ohio Rep. Steve Strivers

A man from Ohio has been charged with threatening Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Strivers after leaving a voicemail that mentioned the shooting at a congressional baseball practice last week, according to Fox News.

Stanley Hoff, a 68-year-old resident of Westerville, Ohio, left the threatening voicemail at Rep. Strivers’ office on Saturday. In the message, he referred to the June 14 shooting at the Republican team’s baseball practice, in which House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were injured.

“I’ve seen the prayer y’all were saying at the baseball diamond,” Hoff said in the voicemail. “I think y’all better hit your knees and pray for the people that you’re screwin’ up their lives.”

Because he mentioned the baseball practice shooting, authorities took extra precaution when investigating the threat, one of more than five made in by Hoff since February. Capitol Police had previously warned Hoff against leaving such messages before his arrest.

Hoff also threatened other members of Congress and their families, reports Roll Call.

“We’re coming to get every goddamn one of you and your families. Maybe the next one taken down will be your daughter. Huh? Or your wife. Or even you.”

Charged with threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder a United States official, Hoff could face up to ten years in prison if convicted. Hoff is being held without bail since in his federal court hearing on Wednesday.